Illinois reports 97 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,862 new cases

As COVID-19 vaccinations ramp up, total cases stand at 1,046,030 with 17,840 deaths statewide. Associated Press

New cases of COVID-19 reached 5,862 Wednesday with 97 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

The number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals was 3,642 as of Tuesday night.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases is 7.3% based on a seven-day average.

Labs reported 76,107 Illinois tests in the last 24 hours.

Total cases stand at 1,046,030 statewide with 17,840 deaths of the virus since the pandemic began.