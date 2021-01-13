Illinois reports 97 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,862 new cases
New cases of COVID-19 reached 5,862 Wednesday with 97 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.
The number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals was 3,642 as of Tuesday night.
The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases is 7.3% based on a seven-day average.
Labs reported 76,107 Illinois tests in the last 24 hours.
Total cases stand at 1,046,030 statewide with 17,840 deaths of the virus since the pandemic began.
