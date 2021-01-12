Palatine police searching for stabbing suspects

Palatine police are searching for two suspects in a stabbing Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to an apartment complex on the 1000 block of Bayside Drive about 8:30 a.m. and found a 20-year-old man who had been stabbed, according to police. The victim was taken to an undisclosed hospital to be treated for his wounds, police said.

The suspects were described as a male teenager with long, wavy hair and a black, puffy jacket; and a male teen wearing a black jacket, a gold-colored hooded sweatshirt and a white scarf. They were last seen headed north through the complex.

Police said the stabbing appears to be an isolated event. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (847) 359-9000.