Kifowit withdraws as Illinois House Speaker candidate

Rep. LaShawn Ford, left, a Chicago Democrat, speaks Monday with Rep. Emanuel "Chris" Welch, a Hillside Democrat, on the floor of the Bank of Springfield Center, which is serving as the state House chamber amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the House Black Caucus backed Welch for speaker of the 102nd General Assembly Monday night. Justin Fowler/State Journal Register

SPRINGFIELD -- Rep. Stephanie Kifowit of Oswego withdrew her name Tuesday from consideration for Illinois speaker of the House.

"With additional individuals entering this race yesterday, it is clear that I do not have a path to 60 votes," the Oswego Democrat said in a statement. "But I am encouraged and energized by the fact that the caucus has a real choice in candidates for Speaker for the first time in 38 years. I am excited for the state of Illinois, and I look forward to serving in the 102nd General Assembly under new leadership."

Kifowit's move comes one day after Speaker Michael Madigan announced a suspension -- but not a withdrawal -- of his campaign for another term as House leader, and on the same day that a state representative who has been accused of being a staunch Madigan protector has launched a bid for the post.

Rep. Emanuel "Chris" Welch, a Hillside Democrat, has the backing of House Black Caucus members, a voting bloc that previously supported Madigan's reelection.

Of the 22 House members of the Black Caucus, all but Maurice West, a Rockford Democrat, had supported Madigan for another term.

In a closed-door meeting of the Black Caucus during a pause Monday evening in floor debate of its massive legislative agenda, Welch was put forward as a candidate in the race that is not scheduled for an official public vote until today.

"I am honored to be called upon my colleagues from the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus to put my name in for consideration," Welch said in a Tuesday morning statement. "This historic moment in Illinois and across the country calls for new representation and unity of democratic beliefs. I want to thank Speaker Madigan for his leadership -- it has been a challenging year for us all -- but I am grateful for his commitment to serving the public."

Despite Madigan's campaign suspension, Steve Brown, a Madigan spokesman, said in an email Monday that the Chicago Democrat "has no plans to support another candidate. Announced or otherwise."

Welch has most recently been in the news as the chairman of a House committee launched by Republicans to investigate Madigan's ties to ComEd, which admitted in a bombshell court document in July to seeking to influence the speaker to pass legislation favorable to the company in exchange for jobs for Madigan's associates.

Madigan has not been charged and denies wrongdoing, but the House investigating committee sought to prove conduct unbecoming of a legislator.

Welch and two other Democrats on the committee voted to end the investigation after just three meetings in four months.

"It was our duty to conduct this investigation to support and try to rebuild the integrity and trust of the House of Representatives," Rep. Tom Demmer, Dixon Republican and the committee's ranking GOP member, said at the time. "But what we saw under the leadership of Chairman Welch was a process that sought not to hear from additional witnesses, sought not to have adequate number of hearings and sought to bring the committee to a conclusion before we had the information necessary to make a qualified judgment."

Welch contended Republicans, by calling the investigating committee, were engaging in a "power grab" and "political show" ahead of November elections.

Now, Welch has been thrust into the spotlight as a leading challenger to Madigan's decades of power, along with Rep. Ann Williams, a Chicago Democrat, who received 18 votes in an initial ballot taken Sunday night behind closed doors. Madigan received 51 votes in that ballot, while Kifowit received three votes.

Neither a woman nor a person of color has ever served as speaker in Illinois.

The speaker is chosen by members of the Illinois House every two years. There will be 73 Democrats and 45 Republicans seated for the vote for a new speaker, and 60 votes are needed to gain the speakership.

Normally, votes for leadership are decided before they get to the House floor. And Madigan has, until now, had the votes locked up in every election since 1983, except for a two-year period in the 1990s when Republicans took control of the chamber.

A speaker can be elected with either Republican or Democratic votes, but historically the majority party has unified behind a candidate.

Tuesday marked the final day of the 101st General Assembly, and the Black Caucus was working to pass several pieces of transformative legislation from health care reforms to economic equity measures and an overhaul of several criminal justice statutes in the state.

Action on those measures can continue into Wednesday morning prior to the seating of the 102nd General Assembly, which was scheduled for noon. Once new lawmakers are seated, they must name a speaker before action can continue.

At this point, no candidate appears to have the 60 votes needed to gain the gavel for the 102nd General Assembly, while further closed-door balloting was expected to continue Tuesday.