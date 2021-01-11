More infectious variant of coronavirus 'likely' in Illinois

Gov. J.B. Pritzker gives a COVID-19 update Monday from Springfield. Courtesy of state of Illinois

Both Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed to health care workers and nursing home residents in Illinois, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he'll tell this week when the next phase of vaccinations, to people 65 and older and essential workers, will begin. Associated Press

New cases of COVID-19 came to 4,776 Monday with 53 more deaths, as state officials cautioned that a more infectious strain of the virus is "likely" circulating in Illinois.

The COVID-19 variant caused a surge of cases in the United Kingdom.

"Potentially in March we could have this new variant be the majority of our cases, and that means we will have more infectious spread," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike said at a briefing.

"So it is very important we get as many people vaccinated" as possible, she added. Unlike with the United Kingdom, "we know this is brewing and therefore we have the opportunity to use that information and make better choices" by wearing masks and avoiding social gatherings, Ezike said.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he'll announce later this week when the state will transition to a second phase of vaccines eligible to people age 65 and older and essential workers. Essential workers include first responders, teachers, manufacturing employees, day-care employees, postal carriers and grocery store employees.

Currently health care workers and nursing home residents (Phase 1a) are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Over the last seven days, new infections of COVID-19 reached an average of 6,942 daily compared to 6,074 from Dec. 29 to Jan. 4. Similarly, an average of nearly 115 Illinoisans died of the virus in the last seven days, contrasted with 109 people a day from Dec. 29 to Jan. 4.

The number of patients in Illinois hospitals with the virus stood at 3,540 as of Sunday night, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. That's fewer than the seven-day average of 3,741 and less than the average patient count of 4,024 from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3.

Total infections statewide are 1,033,526 and fatalities are 17,627.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 7.6% based on a seven-day average.

Labs processed 66,697 test results from Illinoisans in the last 24 hours.

Typically, case numbers are low on Mondays as a result of lagging reports over the weekend.