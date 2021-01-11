Illinois reports 53 more COVID-19 deaths, 4,776 new cases

New cases of COVID-19 came to 4,776 Monday with additional deaths from the respiratory disease reaching 53. Both Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed to health care workers and nursing home residents in Illinois. Associated Press

The number of patients in Illinois hospitals with the virus stood at 3,540 as of Sunday night.

Total infections statewide are 1,033,526 and fatalities are 17,627.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 7.6% based on a seven-day average.

Labs processed 66,697 test results from Illinoisans in the last 24 hours.

Typically, case numbers are low on Mondays as a result of lagging reports over the weekend.