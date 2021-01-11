Child injured by bullet in Streamwood early Sunday

Streamwood police responding to disturbance call involving gunfire early Sunday morning located a 6-year-old child suffering nonlife-threatening injuries after being struck by a bullet.

The call brought officers to a residence on the 1700 block of South Green Meadows Boulevard at approximately 2:23 a.m. Sunday. While responding, officers located a vehicle that appeared to have just left the residence and found the injured child inside.

The child initially was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, and has since been transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.

Streamwood police continued to investigate the shooting Monday, and said they'd determined it to be an isolated incident that posed no further threat to the general public.