 

Child injured by bullet in Streamwood early Sunday

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 1/11/2021 11:44 AM

Streamwood police responding to disturbance call involving gunfire early Sunday morning located a 6-year-old child suffering nonlife-threatening injuries after being struck by a bullet.

The call brought officers to a residence on the 1700 block of South Green Meadows Boulevard at approximately 2:23 a.m. Sunday. While responding, officers located a vehicle that appeared to have just left the residence and found the injured child inside.

 

The child initially was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, and has since been transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.

Streamwood police continued to investigate the shooting Monday, and said they'd determined it to be an isolated incident that posed no further threat to the general public.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 