$100 for woman who uses her sewing skills to help others

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Pat Haberkost of Elgin.

She wants to give the money to her sister. Here is an excerpt of her story:

"She sews, quilts, knits, embroiders and crochets for others. For years, Barb's crafty hands have found organizations to donate to. She has made hats, quilts and blankets for Delaware Head Huggers and Kozy Kovers for Kids. Hats Not Hate received blue hats while Beanies for Bravery went to soldiers. She quickly began to customize masks for bearded men when COVID hit.

"Barb funds all her project supplies, including postal costs, by herself. I believe $100 will enable her to continue to supply and spread her giving hands."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day to a different person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. If you'd like the chance to help someone, submit your idea in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.