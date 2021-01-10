Driver killed in two-vehicle crash in Libertyville

One driver was killed and a second injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Libertyville, police said.

Officers responded to the scene of the crash on the 300 block of Peterson Road shortly before 11 a.m. and found both drivers trapped in their vehicles, according to police. Libertyville firefighters freed both drivers from their vehicles shortly after, authorities said.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for what police described as nonlife-threatening injuries.

The identity of the person killed is being withheld pending notification of family, police said. The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team, Libertyville Police Department and Lake County coroner's office.