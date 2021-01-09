COVID-19 cases per county, ZIP code as of Jan. 9

Interactive mapSuburbs' portion There have been 436,377 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Saturday. That's 42.6% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 7,314 deaths in the suburbs, which is 41.8% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Saturday, suburban Cook County had 199,727 cases and 3,904 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 216,264 cases and 4,315 fatalities.

• Top suburb case counts as of Friday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 7,158 cases and 186 deaths in Des Plaines, 5,015 cases and 51 deaths in Palatine, 4,745 cases and 105 deaths in Arlington Heights, 4,462 cases and 56 deaths in Schaumburg, 3,665 cases and 53 deaths in Streamwood, 3,650 cases and 37 deaths in Mount Prospect, 3,304 cases and 109 deaths in Wheeling, 3,303 cases and 50 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 3,181 cases and 90 deaths in Glenview, 2,280 cases and 97 deaths in Northbrook, 2,225 cases and 59 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 2,149 cases and 26 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 1,994 cases and 40 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 1,133 cases and 15 deaths in Prospect Heights, 844 cases and 29 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County • As of Saturday, DuPage County had 65,784 cases and 1,025 deaths, according to the state.

• Top counts as of Friday, according to the county: 5,296 cases and 115 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 3,905 cases and 31 deaths in Addison, 3,486 cases and 34 deaths in West Chicago, 3,428 cases and 47 deaths in Carol Stream, 3,332 cases and 45 deaths in Wheaton, 3,248 cases and 54 deaths in Elmhurst, 3,235 cases and 43 deaths in Lombard, 3,157 cases and 21 deaths in Glendale Heights, 2,460 cases and 17 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 2,358 cases and 27 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 1,942 cases and 16 deaths in Villa Park, 1,879 cases and 31 deaths in Bensenville, and 1,589 cases and 15 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County • 50,860 cases with 795 deaths as of Saturday on the IDPH website. The Lake County Health Department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state. The county is no longer reporting total case counts by municipality.

Kane County • 43,928 cases with 606 deaths as of Saturday on the IDPH website.

• Most recent top counts posted on the county website as of Saturday: 13,109 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 8,668 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 4,224 in St. Charles, 3,714 in Carpentersville, 2,114 in South Elgin, 1,834 in Geneva, 1,630 in Batavia, 740 in Hampshire, 699 in Sugar Grove, 604 in Gilberts, 527 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 20,467 cases and 216 deaths as of Saturday, according to the IDPH website.

Will County• 55,611 cases and 768 deaths reported, according to the IDPH website Saturday.