Coronavirus metrics in Illinois show positive trend in Saturday numbers

A Village of Schaumburg staff member Austin Meyer, right, hands over masks to a resident of Schaumburg at Boomers Stadium parking lot in Schaumburg, Ill., Wednesday, May 6, 2020. The Village of Schaumburg will be distributed 70,000 masks to residents of the northwest suburb as the coronavirus pandemic continues. The distribution event from Wednesday, May 6, through Friday, May 8, by age and last name from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Only seniors ages 65 and older will be given masks on Wednesday. A maximum of five masks will be given to each vehicle.

The Illinois Department of Public Health Saturday reported 6,717 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease and 101 additional deaths. The number of new cases was the lowest in five days.

The deaths included 25 in Cook County, five in DuPage County, four in Kane County, five in Lake County, one in McHenry County and eight in Will County. The Lake County dead included a teenager; such deaths are very rare. All the other deaths reported Saturday were over 30 years of age.

The state is reporting a total of 1,024,039 cases, including 17,494 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 102,903 specimens for a total 14,025,514.

As of Friday night, 3,589 were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, down 188 from the day before. Of those, 742 patients were in the ICU, down 38, and 393 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators, down 29.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Jan. 2-8 is 8.3%, a decline of 0.2% from Friday. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 2-8 is 9.3%, also down 0.2%.