Chili Open serves up outdoor winter fun in Des Plaines

The Chili Open golf tournament gave 104 participants a chance to enjoy the outdoors and camaraderie with friends and family Saturday at Golf Center Des Plaines.

Golfers hit their balls, which had a length of ribbon attached so they wouldn't get lost in the snow, toward short barrels which had been placed on the greens of the nine-hole course. Instead of putting into a hole as in traditional golf, the object was to strike the barrel with the ball.

At the conclusion, chili was served at the clubhouse cafe, and participants could eat either on the patio or outdoor tables which had been set up due to pandemic restrictions.

Brian Panek, superintendent of revenue facilities for the Des Plaines Park District, said the sold-out Chili Open is a fun event that gives people something to do during the winter.

Des Plaines Mayor Matt Bogusz, who was among an entourage of 22 golfers playing in four groups, said the event is a great Des Plaines tradition. Due to term limits, Saturday was Bogusz's last Chili Open as mayor.

"It's my last term as mayor, not my last term as a Chili Open golfer," Bogusz said. "I'm really glad it decided to snow for my last Chili Open as mayor."