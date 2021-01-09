 

Believe Project: $100 to woman who started a nonprofit to feed the needy

 
Daily Herald report
Posted1/9/2021 5:30 AM

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Janet Albrecht of Wheeling.

She wants to give the money to a friend. Here is an excerpt of her story:

 

"My friend, Cathy Jackson, a server for a Northbrook restaurant, is currently unemployed due to indoor dining restrictions. Many years ago she started a nonprofit foundation called RAD, Rebuilding the American Dream, encouraging local restaurants and grocery stores to donate unused food to help feed the needy and hungry in Wheeling and the surrounding area. I have witnessed the impact Cathy's humanity and care for others has had in our community.

"Cathy's heart for others is huge and she always puts others before herself. I believe she deserves to be a recipient of the Believe Project."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day to a different person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. If you'd like the chance to help someone, submit your idea in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 