Illinois records 126 more COVID-19 deaths, another 9,277 new cases

State health officials today reported 126 more Illinois residents have died from COVID-19, while diagnosing 9,277 more cases of the disease.

That brings the state's death toll to 17,395. More than 1 million Illinois residents have now been infected with the virus -- 1,017,322, meaning one in every 12 people in the state has been infected since the outbreak began.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate remained at 8.5%. The case positivity rate is the number of new cases divided by the number of tests results. Health officials use a rolling seven-day average to smooth out any daily anomalies.

Hospitals statewide reported treating 3,777 patients for COVID-19 Thursday. Of those hospitalized, 780 were in intensive care.