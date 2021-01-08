Illinois records 126 more COVID-19 deaths, another 9,277 new cases
Updated 1/8/2021 1:16 PM
State health officials today reported 126 more Illinois residents have died from COVID-19, while diagnosing 9,277 more cases of the disease.
That brings the state's death toll to 17,395. More than 1 million Illinois residents have now been infected with the virus -- 1,017,322, meaning one in every 12 people in the state has been infected since the outbreak began.
The state's seven-day average case positivity rate remained at 8.5%. The case positivity rate is the number of new cases divided by the number of tests results. Health officials use a rolling seven-day average to smooth out any daily anomalies.
Hospitals statewide reported treating 3,777 patients for COVID-19 Thursday. Of those hospitalized, 780 were in intensive care.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.