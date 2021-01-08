Believe Project: $100 to help woman with rheumatoid arthritis

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Eileen LePoire of Bolingbrook.

LePoire wants to give the money to a woman with rheumatoid arthritis. Here is an excerpt of her story:

"Recent surgery and the need for a new wheelchair are hitting her family hard. (She) has an amazing positive attitude, as does her wonderful family. I'd happily donate the money for medical bills and a new wheelchair."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day to a person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. Submit your idea in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.