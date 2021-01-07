 

Believe Project: $100 to cheer friend on 97th birthday

 
Daily Herald report
Posted1/7/2021 5:30 AM

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Pam Carlson of Arlington Heights.

She wants to give the money to a friend who will be 97 in February. Here is an excerpt of her story:

 

"Since the pandemic began, she had to move in with her daughter living outside of Rockford. During 2020, (she) had to endure surgery for breast cancer, multiple eye shots for macular degeneration, heart problems, and a broken arm from a fall right before Thanksgiving ... "

"She's been like a second mother to me, and I'd like to surprise her with $100 for her birthday.

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day to a different person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. If you'd like the chance to help someone, submit your idea in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.

