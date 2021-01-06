Believe Project: $100 to help friend who was evicted

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Michele Solomon of Buffalo Grove.

She wants to give the money to her friend. Here is an excerpt of her story:

"Although her rent was paid in full and on time, my friend ... experienced a retaliatory eviction for reporting her landlord for building violations. When she was hospitalized before the eviction took place, all her belongings were stolen.

"She is living in a (motel) without a microwave or refrigerator because they are too expensive on her Social Security."

