No injuries reported in Buffalo Grove house fire

No injuries were reported from an early afternoon fire Tuesday that severely damaged a home on the 100 block of Golfview Terrace in Buffalo Grove.

Firefighters were called to the split-level home at 12:51 p.m., authorities said. Fire departments in Arlington Heights, Barrington, Lake Forest, Palatine and Rolling Meadows assisted the Buffalo Grove Fire Department with the blaze.

Damage was concentrated at the rear of the house, which did not appear to be habitable after the fire was extinguished.

Further details, including the origin and cause of the fire as well as a damage estimate, were not immediately available Tuesday afternoon as crews remained at the scene.