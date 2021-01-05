Illinois reports 126 more COVID-19 deaths, 6,839 new cases

Dr. Marina Del Rios, from University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System, received Chicago's first COVID-19 vaccination Dec. 15, and a second dose on Tuesday. Associated Press

New cases of COVID-19 reached 6,839 Tuesday and 126 more residents died from the disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

The number of patients hospitalized reached 3,905 as of Monday night.

The state's test positivity rate stands at 8.5% based on a seven day average. Total tests processed in the last 24 hours were 87,083.

Total cases of the virus statewide are 991,719 and fatalities are 16,959.

The news comes as a number of health care workers at Chicago hospitals received their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady explained two doses are essential for both Pfizer and Moderna Inc.'s vaccines. Pfizer's was the first to get emergency use approval and arrived in Illinois Dec. 15.

"It is not enough to get that one dose of COVID-19 vaccine" with the two available currently, Arwady noted. "It's that second dose coming three weeks after the first one for Pfizer or four weeks after that first one for Moderna that really gives you that full measure of protection."

As of Monday. about 15.4 million doses had been distributed across the nation, and over 4.5 million people had received their first round of shots, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

That falls short of the White House's earlier goal of vaccinating 20 million people by the end of 2020.

In Illinois, 427,150 doses had been received as of Monday and 176,577 people had been inoculated, the CDC reported.