Feder: Ashleigh Banfield talk show to replace third hour of low-rated 'News Nation'

Just four months after launching "News Nation" as a three-hour primetime newscast, WGN America is cutting the third hour in favor of a nightly talk show hosted by cable news veteran Ashleigh Banfield, Robert Feder writes.

Originating from a studio in Connecticut, "Banfield" will air at 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, starting March 1. "News Nation" will continue to air from 7 to 9 p.m. from the Chicago base of WGN America and flagship WGN-Channel 9, both owned by Nexstar Media Group.

The retreat in the third hour comes in response to dismally low ratings for the news startup, which branded itself as an antidote to the opinionated talking heads of other cable networks in primetime. According to Nielsen figures for December, "News Nation" averaged only 54,000 viewers for the full three-hour block, with viewership in the third hour falling to 38,000.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.