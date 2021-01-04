Round Lake Beach man charged in deadly fight over stolen vehicle

An earlier version of this report identified Anthony Awad's hometown as Hanover Park. That was based on information from the Lake County Coroner's Office which the office has since corrected.

A Round Lake Beach man was charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm after authorities say he shot and killed a Carol Stream teen and wounded a second one while trying to track down his stolen car in Volo.

Lake County Judge Paul Novak set bail Monday at $1 million for Lynell P. Glover, 35, of the 2300 block of North Old Pond Lane. Glover must post $100,000 to leave jail while his case is in the courts.

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek identified the dead teen as 17-year-old Anthony Awad of Carol Stream. Banek's office performed an autopsy Monday morning and determined Awad died as a result of injuries received from a gunshot.

According to Assistant State's Attorney Stephen Scheller, Glover shot Awad three times -- twice in the leg and once in the side of the neck -- and the other teen once in the leg. The shooting happened Sunday outside of an auto body shop on the 30400 block of Route 12.

Lake County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Christopher Covelli said the other teen is also from Carol Stream and was treated and released from an area hospital Sunday evening.

Scheller said police determined Glover's vehicle had been stolen on Dec. 30 from his home in Round Lake Beach. After learning that the vehicle was at a gas station near Routes 12 and 120, Glover drove there, spotted the car and followed it, authorities said. At some point, the vehicle stopped and there was an altercation between Glover and the teenagers, Scheller said.

Glover called 911 and, while he was on the phone with a dispatcher, told the teenagers to get on the ground or he would shoot them, Scheller said. The teenagers tried to flee, and Scheller said physical evidence at the scene indicates that Glover chased them while shooting.

Scheller said police recovered the gun in a sewer grate near where the shooting happened. Scheller said prosecutors believe the gun belonged to Glover's girlfriend.

Covelli said detectives are still investigating the shooting and trying to determine who brought the gun to the scene.

Glover is also charged with obstruction of justice.

Under the terms of his bond, Glover is not to have contact with his girlfriend or the surviving teenager. Glover was represented at the hearing Monday by a public defender but told the judge he was planning on being represented by his own attorney soon. Novak set a status of attorney hearing for Friday.