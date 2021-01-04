$100 to help man battling brain cancer

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Mary Stuber of Rolling Meadows.

She wants to give the money to a relative with brain cancer. Here is an excerpt of her story:

"He has been battling brain cancer and has had two surgeries, radiation and chemotherapy. His wife just had a premature baby born at 29 weeks. It seems like this couple cannot catch a break. They now have large medical expenses."

