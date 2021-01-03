Fight over stolen vehicle leaves Carol Stream teen dead, two others injured

A fight over a stolen vehicle early Sunday left a Carol Stream teen shot dead in Volo and another seriously wounded, Lake County sheriff's police said.

Sheriff's Sgt. Christopher Covelli said a person of interest is being questioned in connection with the shooting and authorities do not believe there is a threat to the community.

Sheriff's deputies responding to reports of a possible fight in progress at 2:50 a.m. found the teen dead of a gunshot wound in the parking lot of an auto body shop in the 30400 block of Route 12, Covelli said.

Another Carol Stream teen was discovered with gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

A 35-year-old Round Lake Beach man also was located in the parking lot with minor injuries and is being questioned as a person of interest, Covelli said. A handgun believed used in the shooting also was recovered, he added.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the Round Lake Beach man who had his vehicle stolen several days ago located it at approximately 2:45 a.m. in the area of Route 12 and Route 120 in Volo. It was occupied by the Carol Stream teens, sheriff's police said.

The pair fled, but the vehicle ran out of gas about a mile south of Route 120 and they pulled into the auto shop lot, according to the sheriff's office.

A struggle ensued and one of the men pulled a gun, which was fired multiple times, striking both teenagers, authorities said.

The Round Lake Beach man sustained minor non-gunshot wounds and did not need medical treatment, sheriff's police said.

Authorities did not disclose the identities of those involved Sunday. The Lake County Coroner's office responded to the scene and will be conducting an autopsy tentatively scheduled for Monday.