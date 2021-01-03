$100 to help single mom with three children

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Mary Anderson of Palatine.

She wants to give the money to her niece. Here is an excerpt of her story:

"She's a single mom of three. Her oldest has special needs, and all the kids are at home doing their school work remotely. (She) works full time at a day care center. She doesn't make much. ... I would love to surprise her with this $100 gift."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day to a different person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. If you'd like the chance to help someone, submit your idea in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.