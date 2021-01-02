Bail for Huntley man held in Carpentersville stabbing is $500,000

Bail for a 39-year-old Huntley man charged with attempted murder in a Monday stabbing in Carpentersville has been set at $500,000, the Kane County state's attorney's office announced Saturday in a news release. He will need to post $50,000 to be released.

Charges of attempted first-degree murder, armed violence, home invasion, aggravated battery and violating an order of protection were filed Wednesday against Joshua Doss.

Prosecutors allege Doss stabbed a 37-year-old man twice with a 4-inch knife around 4:30 p.m. Monday at a home on the 3100 block of Merrywell Court. The incident is related to a domestic dispute, according to the Kane County state's attorney's office.

County land records indicate Doss co-owns a home on Merrywell. Kane County court records indicate Doss is going through a divorce.

His next court appearance is set for Jan. 19.