 

Slick conditions blamed for Route 53 crash in Elk Grove Village

 
Katlyn Smith
 
 
Updated 1/1/2021 2:49 PM

Slippery roads contributed to a three-vehicle crash on Route 53 south of Biesterfield Road in Elk Grove Village Friday afternoon, fire officials said.

The crash sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries, Elk Grove Village Battalion Chief Clint Cunz said. Six other people were released by paramedics at the scene.

 

Lanes have reopened to traffic, Cunz said shortly before 2 p.m.

A wintry mix of freezing rain and snow is causing slick conditions across the suburbs. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory in effect until midnight.

Illinois State Police are urging drivers to use extreme caution and to avoid traveling unless necessary.

State police districts in Chicago and Downers Grove also have activated an emergency snow plan instructing drivers involved in minor crashes to exchange information and file reports at a later time after road conditions improve.

