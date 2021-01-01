 

New arrivals bring added boost of joy for 2021

 
Mick Zawislak
 
 
Updated 1/1/2021 9:50 AM

New arrivals always are a joy but the first babies born in 2021 come with added bursts of happiness and hope following an unforgettable year.

Baby boy Maverick likely was the first baby born in the Chicago area, arriving at 12:01 a.m. at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

 

Maverick is the seventh child of mom Kratia Franco and dad Marlon Franco. He weighted 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

In Libertyville, a baby boy was born at 12:05 a.m. at Advocate Condell Medical Center. Parents Bridget and John Canniff said they were excited to be starting 2021 with a new bundle of joy. The to-be- named new arrival is the third child for the Grayslake couple.

Elsewhere, a baby girl was born at 1:04 a.m. at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. Parents Angelica Gonzalez and Andrew Spence are from Mundelein.

In general, parents of newborns faced added challenges because of the coronavirus. Hospitals have been under visitor restrictions during the pandemic and only one person of support has been allowed to be with the expectant mother.

