Daily Herald adds Parade to Sunday print lineup

The cover of the Jan. 3, 2021 issue of Parade magazine.

The Daily Herald is adding the iconic Parade magazine to its Sunday print publication beginning Jan. 3.

Parade's history goes back to 1941 when it was founded by Marshall Field III as an addition to the old Chicago Sun.

Since then, it has evolved into the most recognized newspaper supplement in the country, carried in 700 newspapers with an overall circulation of 32 million.

It is published by the Athlon Media Group weekly on Sundays, except for most holidays. This year, Parade does not plan publications for April 4, May 30, July 4, Aug. 1, Sept. 5 and Dec. 26.

Daily Herald Editor John Lampinen said the paper has been trying to add the supplement to the Sunday print Daily Herald for some time, but until now, it had not been available because of syndication restrictions.

The publication is built around celebrity news and lifestyle and entertainment advice.

This week's issues celebrates the 50th anniversary of the PBS Masterpiece theater programming, as well as a look at the history of the Dynasty TV series and a dining suggestion for heart-healthy cod.

"We're pleased to offer Parade to our Sunday print readers," Lampinen said. "We hope they enjoy the addition."