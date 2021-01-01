Believe Project: $100 to single mother with two children

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Rachel Bottcher of Long Grove.

She wants to give the money to a single mother with two children. Here is an excerpt of her story:

"She teaches full time and supervises the remote learning for her boys. (One son) was born at 20 weeks and is now 17. He has a multitude of health issues -- cerebral palsy, kidney issues ... and is delayed in all elements of his life. But he has the best smile, the best outlook on all things and loves to laugh. His mom ... needs some help remodeling their only bathroom.

"I would love to give her the extra help she needs."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day to a different person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. If you'd like the chance to help someone, submit your idea in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.