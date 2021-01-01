 

Annual hike adds fresh air to New Year's fresh start

  • Kane County Forest Preserve District environmental education manager Barb McKittrick leads a group on a New Year's Day hike Friday at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve in St. Charles.

      Kane County Forest Preserve District environmental education manager Barb McKittrick leads a group on a New Year's Day hike Friday at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve in St. Charles. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Rick Jones of Elgin, left, listens as Kane County Forest Preserve District environmental education manager Barb McKittrick explains some of the history of Pioneer Sholes School during a New Year's Day hike Friday at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve in St. Charles Friday. The authentically restored and furnished one-room country school was relocated from its original site in Burlington Township and dates back to at least 1872.

      Rick Jones of Elgin, left, listens as Kane County Forest Preserve District environmental education manager Barb McKittrick explains some of the history of Pioneer Sholes School during a New Year's Day hike Friday at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve in St. Charles Friday. The authentically restored and furnished one-room country school was relocated from its original site in Burlington Township and dates back to at least 1872. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Kane County Forest Preserve District environmental education manager Barb McKittrick points out deer tracks during a New Year's Day hike Friday at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve in St. Charles.

      Kane County Forest Preserve District environmental education manager Barb McKittrick points out deer tracks during a New Year's Day hike Friday at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve in St. Charles. Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
A half dozen people started the new year with a fresh start and some fresh air during a traditional hike Friday morning at the LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve in St. Charles.

The hike was lead by Barb McKittrick, environmental education manager with the Kane County Forest Preserve District, who shared stories of the history of the area while navigating the icy paths. The hourlong hike covered a about a mile and half of distance and several hundred years of history, dating back to when settlers arrived in the 1820s.

 

While McKittrick couldn't say for sure how long the annual New Year's Day hikes have been going on, but she thought it had been at least 20 years.

Rick Jones of Elgin said he's been an annual attendee for at least 10 years, "maybe longer."

"I don't get out as much in the wintertime, so I like to take advantage of the chance to get out and get a little exercise," he said. Jones said he had second thoughts with the bad weather that was forecast, but joked that "being the intrepid explorer that I am," he took a chance.

