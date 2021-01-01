1-2 inches of snow on the way tonight

A snowy start to the new year will leave as much as an inch or two of accumulation across much of the Chicago area by 10 p.m., with forecasters expecting another quick-hitting system to bring more snow after sunset Saturday.

Mainly mist and light rain this afternoon should turn to snow this evening. Some areas may see more accumulation closer to the Wisconsin state border, said Brett Borchardt, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in the Romeoville bureau.

The weather service has issued a winter weather advisory that remains in effect until midnight.

Just before 5 p.m., 233 flights were canceled at O'Hare International Airport and 43 at Midway, the Chicago Department of Aviation reported.

The wintry mix made for slick road conditions across the suburbs on New Year's Day.

Slippery roads contributed to a three-vehicle crash on Route 53 south of Biesterfield Road in Elk Grove Village Friday afternoon, fire officials said.

The crash sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries, Elk Grove Village Battalion Chief Clint Cunz said. Six other people were released by paramedics at the scene.

Illinois State Police are urging drivers to use extreme caution and to avoid traveling unless necessary.

State police districts in Chicago and Downers Grove also have activated an emergency snow plan instructing drivers involved in minor crashes to exchange information and file reports at a later time after road conditions improve.

Forecasters predict more snow Saturday night into Sunday morning. Up to an inch of accumulation is possible, with higher totals expected along and south of I-55, according to the weather service.