One person killed, one wounded in Aurora shooting

One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Aurora, police said.

Authorities responded to the shooting at Dearborn Avenue and Farnsworth Avenue, police said in a series of tweets just before 10 p.m. One person was pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to Aurora police spokesman Paris Lewbel.

Detectives and evidence technicians are on the scene, and the Farnsworth Avenue bridge is shut down between Dearborn Avenue and Mountain Avenue, police said.