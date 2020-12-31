Believe Project: $100 to sister who had difficult year

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Marissa Rog of Addison.

She wants to give the money to her sister. Here is an excerpt of her story:

"My sister started 2020 with her husband having a heart attack and quadruple bypass. He is now disabled. She also has to take care of her son with spina bifida.

"During this year, her landlord sold the building and she had to move. She lost her job to the pandemic. What money she has goes to food and rent."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day to a different person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. If you'd like the chance to help someone, submit your idea in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.