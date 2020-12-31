 

Bartlett teen safe after earlier being reported missing

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 1/1/2021 12:59 PM

Bartlett police report a 16-year-old boy who had been reported missing has been located.

The boy "returned home safely," Bartlett police said on Twitter at about 1 p.m. Friday, adding, "Thank you for everyone's concern and assistance in attempting to locate him."

 

The boy had last been seen early Thursday at his residence on Fremont Street in the village.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 