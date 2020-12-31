Bartlett teen safe after earlier being reported missing
Updated 1/1/2021 12:59 PM
Bartlett police report a 16-year-old boy who had been reported missing has been located.
The boy "returned home safely," Bartlett police said on Twitter at about 1 p.m. Friday, adding, "Thank you for everyone's concern and assistance in attempting to locate him."
The boy had last been seen early Thursday at his residence on Fremont Street in the village.
