Bartlett police seek help in search for missing teen
Updated 12/31/2020 3:30 PM
Bartlett police are looking for 16-year-old Timo Kapadoukakis, who was last seen early Thursday at his residence in the 900 block of Fremont Street in the village.
He is described as 6 feet tall and 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Timo was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shoes and possibly carrying a backpack.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Bartlett Police Department at (630) 837-0846.
