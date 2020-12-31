Bartlett police seek help in search for missing teen

Bartlett police are looking for 16-year-old Timo Kapadoukakis, who was last seen early Thursday at his residence in the 900 block of Fremont Street in the village.

He is described as 6 feet tall and 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Timo was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shoes and possibly carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Bartlett Police Department at (630) 837-0846.