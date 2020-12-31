133 more COVID-19 deaths, another 8,009 infected in Illinois

State health officials reported 133 more COVID-19 deaths today, along with 8,009 additional cases of the disease.

That brings the state's death toll from the virus to 16,490, while 963,389 Illinois residents have been infected since the outbreak began.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate increased to 7.7% as well. Today marks the fourth day in a row the statewide rate that tracks the level of new infections among the population has increased.

Meanwhile, the number of people being treated in hospitals across the state dropped to 4,093. Of those hospitalized, 837 are being treated in intensive care beds, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

Experts note that hospitalizations are a lagging indicator in pandemics and that when cases increase, eventually so will hospitalizations.