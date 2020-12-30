Illinois reports another 178 COVID-19 deaths, 7,374 more cases
Updated 12/30/2020 12:16 PM
State health officials announced today another 178 Illinoisans have died from COVID-19, while 7,374 more new cases were diagnosed as well.
That's the most deaths reported in a day since Dec. 18 and the most new cases in a single day since Dec. 19.
That brings the state's death toll to 16,357, with 955,380 Illinois residents who have been infected since the outset of the pandemic.
The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is at 7.6%, increasing for the third straight day.
Health officials also reported 4,244 patients were being treated for COVID-19 infections among the state's hospitals Tuesday, a decline of nearly 70 from Monday. Of those hospitalized, 882 are being treated in intensive care units.
