Illinois reports another 178 COVID-19 deaths, 7,374 more cases

Rosalinda Lopez, a registered nurse who works in her hospital's birth center, gestures after getting one of the first COVID-19 vaccine at Genesis Medical Center in downstate Silvis two weeks ago. Associated Press File Photo, Dec. 16

State health officials announced today another 178 Illinoisans have died from COVID-19, while 7,374 more new cases were diagnosed as well.

That's the most deaths reported in a day since Dec. 18 and the most new cases in a single day since Dec. 19.

That brings the state's death toll to 16,357, with 955,380 Illinois residents who have been infected since the outset of the pandemic.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is at 7.6%, increasing for the third straight day.

Health officials also reported 4,244 patients were being treated for COVID-19 infections among the state's hospitals Tuesday, a decline of nearly 70 from Monday. Of those hospitalized, 882 are being treated in intensive care units.