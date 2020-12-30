COVID-19: Three more deaths in Northbrook, nine in Glenview

Twelve people in Glenview and Northbrook died of COVID-19 in the past week, and 178 new cases of the disease were diagnosed in the communities, the Cook County public health and medical examiner's offices reported.

In Northbrook, eight people died during the week ending Tuesday, and 73 new cases were diagnosed. Since the pandemic began, 94 Northbrook residents have died and 2,127 have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In Glenview, nine more people died in the week, bringing deaths to 82 since the pandemic began. Glenview has had 2,947 people test positive overall, 105 of them in the past week.

In the previous week, Dec. 23-29, 11 deaths occurred among residents of Glenview and Northbrook and 246 new cases of the disease were diagnosed.

Suburban Cook County had 186,040 cases and 3,657 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago, there were 202,346 cases and 4,102 fatalities.

Suburban Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will counties had recorded 405,572 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, 42.7% of the state's total. The suburbs have had 6,819 deaths as of Tuesday, about 42.1% of the state's total numbers. Statewide, 16,179 Illinoisans have died of the virus and 948,006 cases have been recorded.