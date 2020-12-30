Coach's corner: New year, new things, new thoughts

With this last column of 2020, we surge ahead and look to the year upcoming. After all (good time now for first bad joke of 2021?) ... hindsight is 2020.

So, I offer to you below, a veritable cornucopia of random thoughts as we head into the New Year.

Most with excitement, interest and anticipation; others with just a small dose of trepidation. Think of it like a buffet: Feel free to go down the line and choose what items you may be interested in and then pass on those you aren't.

1. Fans, fans, fans -- oh how we sports lovers miss thee. Absence absolutely has made our heart grow fonder. Let's hope, sooner than later, we get crowds back at sporting events because, whether it is a youth sports contest, or a high school game or watching college or pros on TV, it just isn't the same without the energy and enthusiasm of the fans. The players feed off it, and so do the coaches, referees, announcers and everyone else associated with the game.

One positive, though, on this topic? I think when the shutdown is over, athletes of all ages will have gained a much higher appreciation of the loyal and enthusiastic crowds that come to watch them play. That applies to kids playing second-grade soccer all the way up to professional sports.

2. Talk about brand new gifts for the New Year. Northbrook residents are going to get a nice, big, new shiny one, with the long-awaited opening of the Techny Prairie Activity Center. When finally unwrapped and unveiled, this building should be state-of-the-art, with everything from gymnasium to fitness rooms, exercise classes, and rooms for dance, yoga, karate and more. What a great addition to the Northbrook community this should be!

3. I'm coining a new code word/motto to encompass these next three winter months: FQS -- First Quarter Strong. The idea is to dedicate everything we can to make the always tough first quarter of the year a good one.

Here's the idea behind First Quarter Strong: The holidays are just about over and, starting Monday, it is back to work and school in what can be a depressing continuum of long, cold, dark days of winter. Especially this year with restaurants, bars and theaters still closed and many activities and events on hold, things can get a bit depressing. So, particularly these first three months, we have to be First Quarter Strong. FQS is a reminder that we all have to pick each other up during the months of January, February and March. Encourage everybody to stay busy and find ways to keep positive and upbeat during the challenging first quarter of the month. There it is. First Quarter Strong ... pass it on.

4. On a connected thought, one of the great things about the holiday season -- not just the past one, but any, is that people look for ways to be charitable and giving. The spirit is within us during the holiday season. But often many of our fine charitable organizations, both the Glenview and Northbrook local ones, and also the big national organizations, almost always find a severe dip in their donations and in volunteer assistance after the holidays.

Here is a perfect way for FQS (First Quarter Strong -- what, you forgot already?) to make an impact. With the thought of FQS within us and as motivation, it is a great time of year -- and so badly needed -- to get involved with any service organizations or local charities. These next three months are when they really need your help!

5. What's next for Glenview? Being perfectly honest Glenview-ites, what can possibly be left to build when it comes to facilities for sports and recreation or community buildings? I mean, in recent years we have accumulated a brand new, huge Ice Center, a wonderfully renovated the Glenview Park District Golf Course, the Taj Mahal of police stations, a library the size of the Super Dome, a huge Community Park West ball diamond and soccer complex, plus so many fire department locations that you could accidentally burn your finger, and four fire trucks would be there by the time you put a Band-Aid on.

Anything left to build? An indoor Pickleball Emporium anyone? A Bowl-A-Rama/Gaming Center? A giant virtual reality screen complex? A Zoom Center building? (don't ask). Maybe best yet, let's take an extended pause, appreciate what we have and save our money.

6. One thing we can certainly hope for is an early spring. Here's hoping Mother Nature comes through with a much-needed assist, like maybe one of those years with a mild winter and unusually warm temperatures for March and April. What would that do for our spirits to be able to get out early and play some soccer, baseball, lacrosse -- maybe even fly a kite or go for a jog? Anything to get us outdoors and active would be a huge relief.

7. Maybe most of all, the Coach's Corner wish this coming season is for our seniors, the Class of 2021, to have as good a finish as it can possibly have. We certainly do not want to write off this year for them, despite the topsy-turvy and erratic first half. These kids have missed so much the past year. Lost so many valuable experiences. Everything from in-school teaching to seeing friends and socializing, to school clubs, theater, music and sports. All the things that create lasting memories. You don't get senior year back, so hopefully the school, the community, and teachers, coaches and parents will do everything in their power -- and within safe guidelines of course -- to make it a memorable and enjoyable second semester for the Class of 2021.

8. Finally, especially now, I wish everyone a Happy New Year!

• Jon Cohn of Glenview is a coach, retired PE teacher, sports official and prep sports fan.