Resident, firefighter injured in Rolling Meaodws condo fire

A woman was hospitalized for smoke inhalation and a firefighter suffered a leg injury during an early morning fire Tuesday at a condominium building in Rolling Meadows.

Though flames from the fire were confined to a single, two-level unit of the building on the 2400 block of West Algonquin Road, all 18 units were left uninhabitable because of smoke and water damage, Rolling Meadows Deputy Fire Chief Rick Acosta said.

The building consists of single-level units on the first floor and two-level units that make up the second and third floors, he added.

The fire was reported at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday. As firefighters were en route, they received information that heavy fire was spotted coming from windows on both floors of the unit where the blaze started.

A family of three lived in that unit, including the woman who suffered smoke inhalation, officials said. Both she and the injured firefighter were taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights for treatment.

Acosta did not have an update on the woman's condition late Tuesday morning, but said the injured firefighter was in stable condition.

An investigation has not yet determined the cause of the fire, but it appears to have started in the living room area of the unit, Acosta said.

The social services division of the Rolling Meadows Police Department has reached out to help find temporary accommodation for displaced residents, and so far four families have taken them up on it, he added.