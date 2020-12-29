Report: Resident, firefighter injured in condo fire
Updated 12/29/2020 8:34 AM
A resident and a firefighter were reportedly injured in an early morning condominium fire in Rolling Meadows, CBS 2 Chicago reporting.
The fire was reported at about 1:30 a.m. on the 2400 block of West Algonquin Road.
One resident was transported to a hospital for treatment, while a firefighter also suffered undisclosed injuries.
The fire was reported in a second floor unit and spread to other units.
Witnesses reported heavy smoke visible during the fire.
