Report: Resident, firefighter injured in condo fire

A resident and a firefighter were reportedly injured in an early morning condominium fire in Rolling Meadows, CBS 2 Chicago reporting.

The fire was reported at about 1:30 a.m. on the 2400 block of West Algonquin Road.

One resident was transported to a hospital for treatment, while a firefighter also suffered undisclosed injuries.

The fire was reported in a second floor unit and spread to other units.

Witnesses reported heavy smoke visible during the fire.