 

Illinois records another 106 COVID-19 deaths, 5,644 more cases

      A phlebotomist conducts a COVID-19 test last month at the state testing site on Farnsworth Road in Aurora. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, Nov. 17

 
Jake Griffin
 
 
Updated 12/29/2020 12:14 PM

State health officials announced today 106 more Illinois residents have died from COVID-19, while another 5,644 new cases of the disease were diagnosed.

That brings the state's death toll from the virus to 16,179, with 948,006 residents who have been infected since the pandemic began.

 

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is now at 7.4%, increasing for the second day in a row.

The last time it increased consecutive days was at the start of this month. The case positivity rate is calculated by dividing the number of new COVID-19 cases diagnosed by the total tests processed over a rolling seven-day span.

Hospitalizations also increased again Monday statewide. Health officials reported 4,313 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals. Of those hospitalized, 904 were in intensive care units.

