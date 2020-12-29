COVID-19 cases per county, ZIP code as of Dec. 29

There have been 405,572 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Tuesday. That's 42.7% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 6,819 deaths in the suburbs, which is 42.1% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Tuesday, suburban Cook County had 186,040 cases and 3,567 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 202,346 cases and 4,102 fatalities. • Top suburb case counts as of Tuesday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 6,753 cases and 171 deaths in Des Plaines, 4,676 cases and 49 deaths in Palatine, 4,368 cases and 98 deaths in Arlington Heights, 4,182 cases and 50 deaths in Schaumburg, 3,504 cases and 51 deaths in Streamwood, 3,400 cases and 36 deaths in Mount Prospect, 3,071 cases and 45 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 3,067 cases and 106 deaths in Wheeling, 2,947 cases and 82 deaths in Glenview, 2,127 cases and 94 deaths in Northbrook, 2,079 cases and 57 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 2,065 cases and 25 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 1,881 cases and 39 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 1,055 cases and 13 deaths in Prospect Heights, 807 cases and 29 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion). DuPage County

• As of Tuesday, DuPage County had 60,839 cases and 942 deaths, according to the state.

• Top counts as of Tuesday, according to the county: 4,995 cases and 99 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 3,720 cases and 27 deaths in Addison, 3,274 cases and 29 deaths in West Chicago, 3,185 cases and 41 deaths in Carol Stream, 3,116 cases and 42 deaths in Wheaton, 3,011 cases and 39 deaths in Lombard, 3,006 cases and 54 deaths in Elmhurst, 2,994 cases and 19 deaths in Glendale Heights, 2,350 cases and 17 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 2,195 cases and 21 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 1,829 cases and 12 deaths in Villa Park, 1,794 cases and 26 deaths in Bensenville, and 1,515 cases and 15 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County • 47,564 cases with 750 deaths as of Tuesday on the IDPH website. The Lake County Health Department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state. The county is no longer reporting total case counts by municipality.Kane County • 40,869 cases with 556 deaths as of Tuesday on the IDPH website. • Most recent top counts posted on the county website as of Monday: 12,384 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 8,051 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 3,921 in St. Charles, 3,455 in Carpentersville, 1,969 in South Elgin, 1,708 in Geneva, 1,509 in Batavia, 684 in Hampshire, 646 in Sugar Grove, 555 in Gilberts, 463 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 18,794 cases and 202 deaths as of Tuesday, according to the IDPH website. Will County• 51,466 cases and 712 deaths reported, according to the IDPH website Tuesday.