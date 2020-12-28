$100 to help woman who lost her home

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Judy Kribkey of Mount Prospect.

She wants to give the money to her cousin. Here is an excerpt of her story:

"Her husband passed unexpectedly of a blood clot; she experienced several medical events including uncontrollable (atrial fibrillation) and a stroke. Due to these events, she lost her home. She found a mobile home and fixed it up to a charming little cottage. Last Friday, Dec. 11, her air conditioner started on fire resulting in a total loss of home and contents.

"I'm sure $100 would help her and bring a smile."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day to a different person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. If you'd like the chance to help someone, submit your idea for consideration in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.