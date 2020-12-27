Trump signs pandemic relief bill, averts shutdown

President Donald Trump rides in a motorcade vehicle as he departs his Mar-a-Lago resort, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump is en route to Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla. Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals. It also averts a government shutdown.

Trump announced the signing in a statement Sunday night.

The massive bill includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as money for cash-starved transit systems and an increase in food stamp benefits.

Democrats are promising more aid to come once President-elect Joe Biden takes office, but Republicans are signaling a wait-and-see approach.

Trump blindsided members of both parties and upended months of negotiations when he demanded last week that the package -- already passed the House and Senate by large margins and believed to have Trump's support -- be revised to include larger relief checks and scaled-back spending.