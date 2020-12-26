Lake County sheriff: Boy abducted by mom from family Christmas party

Lake County sheriff's police seek help locating an 8-year-old boy who they say was abducted Friday by his mother from a family Christmas party.

They say the boy's biological mother, Holly A. Adcox, took Enrique Sanchez at about 8 p.m. Friday from a gathering on the 26400 block of Route 83 in Fremont Township. Adcox, 27, does not have custody of the boy, and his grandmother has been his legal guardian since he was a year old, sheriff's officers said.

Enrique is 4 feet tall, weighs 80 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Enrique Sanchez and Adcox were attending the same gathering but Adcox did not have permission to leave with the boy, authorities said.

According to a Lake County sheriff's department statement, Enrique Sanchez's biological father, Federico E. Sanchez, and Adcox "planned on abducting and fleeing with Enrique." Authorities say Adcox, Federico Sanchez, 30, and Enrique Sanchez are traveling in a maroon 2002 Toyota Camry with Illinois Registration BN21720.

"There is no evidence to suggest Enrique is in imminent danger of death or bodily harm, therefore this parental abduction does not meet the guidelines for the issuance of an Amber Alert," according to Sgt. Christopher Covelli's prepared statement.

Sheriff's deputies believe Adcox and Federico Sanchez intend to flee with the boy to another state. They urge anyone who knows the whereabouts of Adcox, Federico Sanchez and Enrique Sanchez to call 911. Anyone with other relevant information, should call (847) 377-4156.