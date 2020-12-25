Illinois reports 156 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,742 new cases

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday there were 5,742 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 156 additional deaths.

• Cook County deaths: Two men in their 40s; one woman and six men in their 50s; two women and eight men in their 60s; five women and nine men in their 70s; eight women and 10 men in their 80s; 11 women and five men in their 90s.

• DuPage County deaths: two women in their 60s; one woman and two men in their 80s; two women in their 90s and one woman who was over 100.

• Kane County deaths: 1 man in his 60s; one woman in her 80s and one man in his 90s.

• Kendall County deaths: 1 woman in her 60s; two men in their 80s and one woman in her 90s.

• Lake County deaths: 1 man in his 60s; two women and one man in their 70s; three women and two men in their 80s; two women and one man in their 90s.

• McHenry County deaths: One woman and one man in their 80s; 1 woman in her 90s.

• Will County deaths: 1 woman in her 50s; two women and one man in their 60s; one woman and one man in their 70s; one woman in her 90s.

Illinois Director of Public Health Ngozi Ezike had asked residents to celebrate the holidays at home, with people they currently live with, and to otherwise take the utmost precautions to avoid another surge in cases.

On Friday, IDPH was reporting a total of 930,849 cases, including 15,799 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than 1 to older than 100 years. As of Thursday night, 4,352 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 928 patients were in the ICU and 538 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Dec. 18 to Dec. 24 is 7.1%.

For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.