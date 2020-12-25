Autopsy on Elgin fire victim set for Monday

An autopsy on a man who died Thursday after a townhouse fire in Elgin will be performed Monday, authorities said.

The man's identity hasn't yet been released to the media. The Kane County coroner's office will handle the autopsy.

The fire occurred about 6:30 a.m. Thursday on the 0-100 block of Creekside Circle. One man was found in the building and taken to Sherman Hospital in Elgin, where he was pronounced dead.

No one else was hurt.

Elgin's police and fire departments and the State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating.