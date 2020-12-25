Aurora residents who died in apparent murder-suicide were a married couple

Two Aurora residents who died in an apparent murder-suicide were a married couple, police said Friday, but their names haven't yet been made public.

Police have not yet notified the families of the man and woman found dead Tuesday in a home on Sapphire Lane. Both were estranged from their respective families, a police spokesman said Friday.

Both died of gunshot wounds, police said. Police aren't yet certain which person shot the other, and a motive wasn't immediately clear.

Anyone with information about the case should call police at (630)-256-5500.