Aurora residents who died in apparent murder-suicide were a married couple
Updated 12/25/2020 1:12 PM
Two Aurora residents who died in an apparent murder-suicide were a married couple, police said Friday, but their names haven't yet been made public.
Police have not yet notified the families of the man and woman found dead Tuesday in a home on Sapphire Lane. Both were estranged from their respective families, a police spokesman said Friday.
Both died of gunshot wounds, police said. Police aren't yet certain which person shot the other, and a motive wasn't immediately clear.
Anyone with information about the case should call police at (630)-256-5500.
