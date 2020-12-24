Wheaton church hosts drive-in Christmas Eve service
Updated 12/24/2020 5:52 PM
A parking lot Christmas Eve service gave people a chance to sing from the safety of their cars during the "Drive INN to Bethlehem" family Christmas worship at First Presbyterian Church of Wheaton Thursday.
Families were able to hear the service, led by Associate Pastor Tassie Green, over their car radios. Tailored to children, the outdoor service was held in place of the church's traditional pageant, which was canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 35 cars filled the church's parking lot for the 35-minute service.
"We had to really think outside the box to come up with a creative way to give our families a Christmas service this year," said Chandra Gravit, director of the church's preschool and the family ministry.
