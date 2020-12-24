Child porn added to terrorism charges for Lombard man

Christian Frazee, 25, of Lombard is facing child pornography charges after being charged with attempted terrorism this summer.

A Lombard man charged with attempted terrorism this summer now is facing felony child pornography charges, authorities said.

Christian Frazee, 25, of the 900 block of South Lombard Avenue, appeared Thursday morning in DuPage County bond court, where his bail was set at $250,000. Frazee was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, a Class 2 felony, DuPage County State's Attorney Robert B. Berlin said in a news release.

Frazee initially was arrested June 1 on the grounds of the village's municipal complex. According to court documents, he had a Molotov cocktail firebomb in one hand and a lighter in the other, and police found eight other lighters in his backpack.

A DuPage County judge set Frazee's bail in that case at $1 million. Frazee posted the necessary 10%, or $100,000, bond on June 30 and was released from custody.

Berlin said that during the investigation into the attempted terrorism charges, hundreds of images and videos of child pornography were found on Frazee's cellphone.

Frazee is next due in court Jan. 7.